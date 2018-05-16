Margot Robbie will be back in her Harley Quinn pigtails before you know it. Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey movie pinned down a director last month, and new details reveal when production will finally kick off on the new DC film.

Heroic Hollywood reports that Birds of Prey will begin production in January 2019, presumably once Robbie completes filming on Quentin Tarantino ’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . Last month, Warner Bros. hired Cathy Yan ( Dead Pigs ) to helm the superhero film, making her the first Asian woman to direct a movie from the DCEU, and the studio’s third female director following Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay , who’s helming the upcoming New Gods . The studio also sounds pretty devoted to making sure the female superhero team-up is as diverse behind the camera as well, reportedly planning to hire an all-female crew for the movie.

In the comics, the Birds of Prey are a group of crimefighting heroines, including Black Canary, Huntress, and Barbara Gordon’s Oracle. A report from Variety last month seemed to confirm Robbie’s Harley as the film’s “crazed supervillain.” The characters, cast, and plot details are still unknown, but Robbie has described it as an “R-rated girl gang movie” to Moviefone . She also revealed that she’s been working on this concept for three years with screenwriter Christina Hodson ( Bumblebee ) and that it’s the only Harley Quinn project she’s been involved in, putting out any rumors about David Ayer ‘s Gotham City Sirens and the Harley Quinn & The Joker spinoff.

No word yet on when we can expect Birds of Prey to arrive, but in the meantime we’ve got DC’s Aquaman on December 21 to look forward to, in addition to Shazam! on April 5, 2019 and Wonder Woman 2 November of next year.