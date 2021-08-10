Local, state and federal lawmakers are reacting to Governor Cuomo's decision to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

22nd District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

“The corrupt reign of King Cuomo is over at last, but the fight for justice and accountability is just beginning." "Investigations into Cuomo’s abuse of power, corruption, and criminal misconduct must continue. Cuomo should be immediately prosecuted, not just for sexual harassment and assault, but also for his deadly nursing home policies and subsequent cover up. Every principled District Attorney in the state with a conscience must now prove to New Yorkers that there is not a two-tiered justice system in this state. Albany’s political ruling class must finally be held to the same standards as the rest of us."

State Senator Peter Oberacker:

“Andrew Cuomo’s long-awaited departure opens the door for a new beginning in New York State." "While we can now turn to rebuilding our state, it does not mean the end of multiple investigations into the departing governor and his retaliatory enablers. The brave women who stepped forward to tell their stories deserve justice, along with those who lost their lives needlessly due to the governor’s irresponsible COIVD nursing home directive."



Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt:

"Today marks one small step toward restoring honor, decency, and accountability to New York State government. I hope today also brings some measure of justice to the brave women who had the courage to come forward against a powerful and vindictive political figure." "Over the past year, Andrew Cuomo’s credibility completely fell apart. Now, following his overdue resignation, it will never be repaired. The Governor’s pervasive harassment and coverups cast a dark cloud over our State Capitol and took us away from the important work facing this state."

Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause/NY:

"We are relieved that Governor Cuomo is resigning, as Common Cause/NY and so many others demanded. However, his resignation should take place immediately. New Yorkers require a functioning government, not a leadership void created by a grace period ​for misconduct."

NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli:

“The Governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Governor Hochul as we move the state forward.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:

“Stepping down was inevitable, overdue and the only path forward for Andrew Cuomo. The scandals surrounding the governor’s office have generated one of the darkest periods in state history, and it’s fortunate the governor finally came to the realization that his resignation is clearly in the best interest of New York. What’s next for Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen, with multiple investigations on a number of issues still active.

101st District State Assemblyman Brian Miller:

“Gov. Cuomo finally stepping down is ultimately for the good of New York and something I am glad to see finally happening. This resignation is a definitive new beginning. We deserve a better leader.”

U.S Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand

“First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.

