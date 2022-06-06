NYS Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit Checks Being Mailed Out This Month

There's nothing quite like getting an unexpected check in the mail. I get one almost every day. Unfortunately, it's from debt relief companies offering me tens of thousands of dollars to reduce or eliminate my debt.

Of course, the catch is usually that the payback will include an interest rate that is out of this world, and who knows if I would ever be able to pay it all back. I'll stick with my monthly debt payments, thank you just the same.

But sometimes, a check does arrive that you may not have expected or forgotten about. That will be the case for many New York State homeowners. According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022.

The NYS Department of Taxation and Finance states that if you qualify, checks will automatically be sent in the amount of your credit. The criteria that need to be met include being qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption, income that was less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year, and a school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

These homeowner tax rebate credit checks were slated to go out in the fall, but according to the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance, checks began being mailed out this month (June.) If you don’t receive a check from New York State by early July, expect it before your school tax bill is due.

As for the amount of the check homeowners in New York State will receive, it depends on where your home is located, the amount of your income, and whether you receive Enhanced STAR or Basic STAR.

For more information and to find the amount you'll receive for the homeowner tax rebate credit, visit the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website.

