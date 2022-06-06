While national gas prices have hit a new record high of $4.86 a gallon, the average price in New York State is down four-cents from last week.

AAA Northeast says today’s average price of $4.88 a gallon in New York is 41 cents higher than a month ago and $1.80 higher than June of last year.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $4.78 a gallon, down ten-cents from last week.

According to AAA, the cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply.

Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

AAA Northeast’s June 6 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 25 cents higher than last week averaging $4.86 a gallon.

Today’s national average price is 59 cents higher than a month ago and $1.81 higher than this day last year.

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $4.88 $4.92 $4.45 $3.08 Utica, NY $4.78 $4.88 $4.42 $3.14 Massachusetts $4.96 $4.73 $4.30 $2.96 Connecticut $4.89 $4.68 $4.23 $3.08 Pennsylvania $4.95 $4.76 $4.46 $3.17

*Prices as of June 6, 2022

