New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.

State Police found approximately 10 pounds of assorted concentrated cannabis products when they executed a search warrant on May 18, 2022. Police also found approximately 172 grams of marijuana. Almawri was present during the search. He does not hold a license to sell marijuana in New York State and was taken into custody. He was charged with a felony, Criminal Possession of Cannabis 1st degree, and two misdemeanors, Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd degree.

The 22-year-old-man who owns the store, Mohamed Nagi, was arrested on June 2, 2022, at his home in Albany. He was charged with a felony, Criminal Possession of Cannabis 1st degree. Nagi was released on his own recognizance. He will be back in court on June 16, 2022.

What’s The Penalty For Illegal Underage Marijuana Use In New York State?

Anyone unde the age of 21-years-old is not allowed to consumer marijuana. The state is very specific about underage cannabis use,

Adults 21 years of age or older will be allowed to buy and possess up to three ounces of cannabis flower and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (oils, tincture, edibles, vapes, etc.). You will be able to buy cannabis only at a state licensed dispensary. You must present a valid ID proving you’re 21 or older. Cannabis at home should be stored securely and kept away from individuals under 21.

Marijuana retailers risk their licenses selling to minors

There are legal ramifications for selling or providing marijuana to those under the age of 21,

It’s illegal for anyone under age 21 to buy, possess or use adult-use cannabis. Adult-use retail dispensaries can lose their license for selling cannabis to anyone underage. Adults can be charged with criminal penalties for selling or giving cannabis products to someone underage.

Minors who get caught using marijuana also face penalties. If an underage person does not have a medical marijuana card, they can be subject to a civil fine of no more than $50. They will also be provided with information about the "dangers of underage use" by the office of cannabis management.

