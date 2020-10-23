As part of Target’s new safety measures, here in New Hartford and Syracuse, the company announced it will be offering shopping reservations for the holidays.

To ensure guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target limits the total number of people inside stores at one time. That may cause some issues during the holiday season, so that's why Target formed a solid plan of attack. News 10 reports that guests can visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store. If there is a line, they can reserve a spot in line. Target will text shoppers to notify them when it is their turn to enter the store.

“As we’ve navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we’re also creating the safest place for our guests to shop,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell. “As we approach the holidays, guests can feel confident in choosing Target – a safe experience, incredible value, and a differentiated assortment that will help them celebrate the joy of the season.”

Also new this holiday season, Target is also rolling out Wallet. This is a mobile payment option that will allow for “a contactless self-checkout experience” and MyCheckout, which allows employees to help shoppers check out anywhere in the store.

Target is also enhancing the company’s same-day services by doubling drive-up spots, eliminating barcode scanning during drive-up for an app code, allowing more flexibility for order pickups and expanding same-day services. With their updated app, guests can now adjust in real time if they want to pick up their items using Order Pickup or Drive Up.

You can read all the upcoming holiday changes, from Target's website.