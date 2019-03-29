Take a Trip to Jurassic Park When the World Tour Comes to Albany

If you've ever wanted to take a trip to Jurassic Park, your time has come. The lands of dinosaurs comes to life Jurassic World Live tour comes to New York.

Take a trip to Isla Nublar and join forces with a team of scientists to save an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. You'll experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex."

The live tour will be be at the Times Union Center in Albany from October 10-13. There will be special effects, including strobe lights and theatrical fog, "along with the wonder and thrills the Jurassic World brand is known for," according to the Live Tour website.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster .

Live Tour Show Times :

October 10th: 7pm

October 11th: 7pm

October:12th: 11am, 3pm, 7pm

October 13th:12pm, 4pm

Get more information at Jurassic World Tour Live .