Sharon Osbourne Once Asked ‘Friends’ Star for a Threesome

Ah, the joys of TV talk shows. Thanks to a Matt LeBlanc appearance on Conan , we got the story of the time that the former Friends star was propositioned for a threesome by Sharon Osbourne . According to LeBlanc, Osbourne's comments came after a chance meeting in which the actor professed his fandom for Ozzy .

"I run into Sharon Osbourne, and I say, 'My God, I'm such a big fan of your husband's. He is so awesome.' And this is what she says to me, with a completely straight face — immediately she goes, 'Oh, that's great! Maybe after this, you'll come back to the house and we'll have a threesome.'" LeBlanc told Conan that he thought Sharon was "obviously, hopefully kidding," to which O'Brien played along and added, "I will tell you, she was not." Watch the footage below.

Having some more fun with the story, Sharon addressed the incident on her daytime talk show The Talk . "I was ish-ish kidding. If he'd of gone for it, I'd've called my husband and said, 'Listen...,'" said Osbourne. "I would have loved to have filmed it," added Osbourne as the audience reacted. "Maybe we can do Conan too. I don't see why not." Watch footage of the conversation below.

Thank goodness for talk shows, because when it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year, they give us things like this.