Watch the New Ronnie James Dio Hologram

A promotional clip for the upcoming Dio Returns U.S. tour offers a first glimpse of the improved Ronnie James Dio hologram that will appear onstage alongside a live band.

First revealed in 2016, the projection show was later toured in Europe. It was redeveloped after Dio’s widow and manager, Wendy, said improvements could be made before it was presented to American audiences.

You can watch the trailer below.

“We took the hologram tour out in Europe to see if there was a market for it, because this is all very new,” Wendy said in March 2018. “It's a new technology, and a lot of people are naysayers; some people think it's good, some think it's bad. So we wanted to see if there was actually a market for it. We took it out across Germany, Spain, Budapest, London, Belgium and Holland, and it was very, very well received."

However, she continued, “his eyes and his eyebrows are not quite right to me. So we're back on the drawing board right now. And we're hoping it will go out again probably the beginning of next year, and we will hit Canada and America. But it has to be right first.”

Responding to criticisms leveled at the idea of a Dio hologram, she asked people to “look at it and see it first before you criticize it. ... Most of the people that criticize it haven't seen it and they don't even know what to expect. It's a whole experience that we take out.”

The Dio Returns tour is set to start on June 1, with full details to be announced soon.