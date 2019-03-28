Sigourney Weaver and Ridley Scott Praise ‘Alien’ High School Play

Last week , we told you about the students of North Bergen High School located in the great state of New Jersey, and their absolutely astounding stage production of Ridley Scott ’s Alien . The clips and photos of their impressive reproduction of Scott’s classic horror film went viral online, and now Scott himself — along with Alien ’s star, Sigourney Weaver — have both weighted in on the show. Spoiler alert: They loved it.

Here’s Weaver’s video message, which also includes passed-along kudos from Aliens director James Cameron and franchise producer and writer Walter Hill:

And via Deadline , here is part of a letter that Scott wrote to the North Bergen drama club:

My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward — ALWAYS.

Scott also offered “financial help” to fund an encore performance of Alien . And he even suggested another of his movies for a follow-up play. “How about your next TEAM production being Gladiator ”? In my opinion, that is too easy for these talented kids. I vote for a real challenge, like 1492: Conquest of Paradise.