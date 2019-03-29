Peeps Flavored Coffee Coming to Central New York

If you love Easter peeps, you're gonna love a new coffee coming to Central New York.

Dunkin Donuts is introducing Peep-flavored coffee as of April 1st at select locations. To go along with the coffee - there will even be a Peep-topped donut.

According to a press release , "Dunkin’s PEEPS ® Donut brings an extra bit of sweetness to spring with white icing, a special green and egg-shaped sprinkle blend and a mini yellow PEEPS ® Marshmallow Chick on top. New PEEPS ® Marshmallow Flavored Coffee brings the delightful, creamy taste of classic PEEPS ® Marshmallow to Dunkin’s hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate."

Of course, Peeps are to Easter as candy corn is to Halloween - you either love them or hate them. People also tend to be particular about whether they'll venture into the exotically flavored Peeps, and whether they need to be slightly stale before they're ready to eat.

What do you think - is Peep flavored coffee a yes or a no?