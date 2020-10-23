Take A Look At Wayne Gretsky’s Mansion [PHOTOS]

The biggest name in hockey history is selling his mansion for just over $23 million! Is it worth it? Take a look at the photos.

According to a report from TMZ,

The property is legendary ... Wayne built the 13,300-square-foot estate in Thousand Oaks, CA back in 2002 and sold it to Dykstra in 2007 for $18.5 million.

13,ooo square feet of space? I have no idea what I would do with all of that room. Our house is roughly 1200 square feet. But we mostly use around 900 of it on a daily basis. Sure the space would be nice. But heating and cooling and finding the right furniture to fill the rooms would be an expensive chore. I'm sure Wayne Gretsky had no problem with that.

Can you imagine if you had 8 bathrooms!!!?? You could use a different toilet everyday and still have an extra at the end of the week. And anyone with a big family can appreciate having more bathrooms and 6 bedrooms.

If I were to build a dream house, it would be a log cabin style or at least a rustic looking home. The garage would have to be large but I would prefer some sort of shop or barn on the property. Like any big home, a large kitchen would be an absolute must! It is after all the place that everyone seem to gather when you have a party or group of friends over.