Cat Stevens Announces Deluxe Reissues of Two Classic LPs

Cat Stevens will release expanded box-set versions of two of his classic albums, both celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year: Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman.

Mona Bone Jakon, which arrived in April 1970, marked a return for Stevens, who had placed two pop songs in the Top 10 in his native U.K. in 1967. After a bout with tuberculosis, he returned as a more pensive singer-songwriter with his third album.

The album wasn't a hit, but it did give Stevens another Top 10 hit in "Lady D'Arbanville." But it was Tea for the Tillerman, which was released seven months later, that sealed his stardom. The album reached the Top 10 in the U.S. and included "Wild World," his first big hit in the States.

Both albums are being released in Super Deluxe Collector's Editions that include demos, live tracks and new remasters of the original LPs. Both sets also include Blu-rays that feature videos and TV appearances from the era.

You can see track listings for both box sets - which arrive on Dec. 4 - below, as well as listen to the demo of "I Want Some Sun" and the outtake "Can This Be Love?"

Tea for the Tillerman, generally acknowledged as Stevens' greatest work, was recently reimagined by the artist, under the Yusuf/Cat Stevens moniker, as Tea for the Tillerman². The LP includes re-recorded versions of some of the singer-songwriter's most endearing songs, such as "Where Do the Children Play?," "Hard Headed Woman," "Wild World" and "Father and Son." That new version is included in the upcoming Tea for Tillerman box.

In addition to the multi-disc Super Deluxe Collector's Editions, both albums will also be available in vinyl, two-CD and single-disc remastered versions.

A&M/UMe

Listen to the Demo of "I Want Some Sun"

Listen to "Can This Be Love?"

