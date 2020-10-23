Two Upstate New York Men Charged For Kicking Duct Taped Dog in Viral Video

What is wrong with some people? A question often asked, with rarely a good answer.

Two men are facing animal cruelty charges for taping a dog's front legs together with duct tape before kicking it across the room. If that's not bad enough. The men filmed it and put if on social media, where it went viral.

New York State Police responded to the home on Lisbon Street in Heuvelton October 21, after receiving several calls about the video.

30 year-old Joshua Pike of Heuvelton and 22 year-old Brandon Hooper of Depeyster are both charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police took the dog from the home and it is now in a safe place.

Neighbor Georgiana Christman told WWNY the dog’s name was Roscoe. “He was friendly. He didn’t bite nobody. He’s playful."

The video has been marked as sensitive content on Facebook. WARNING - it may be hard to watch.

If you think someone you know is abusing animals contact local law enforcement, a humane organization, an animal control agency or a taxpayer-funded animal shelter.

The ASPCA provides a list of physical signs of animal cruelty: