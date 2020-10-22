Have A ‘Socially Distant’ Blast At Grass Drags Just Outside Utica

Here's something different while social distancing, how about the snowmobile drag races at the Walton Fair grounds, about 2 hours from Utica? It's definitely worth the drive.

Grass drags are pretty awesome to watch and must be thrilling for those who participate! If you've never been to an event, it's pretty self-explanatory; it's snowmobiles drag-racing on a stretch of grass or dirt. They're generally a family event, but loud! Bring your ear protection!

Hamden Hill Ridge Riders are hosting a Grass Drag Race on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 (Rain Date- Sunday, Nov. 8th) at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Fair Street, in Walton, NY. The club is active in the community, hosting numerous dinners and pancake breakfasts throughout the year and snowmobile safety courses.

Grass drag registration is from 7:30 am - 10:00 am, followed by a mandatory driver's meeting, and racing begins at 11:00 am.

$20 per race **Chest protectors and tether switches REQUIRED**

$25 fee for PIT Pass Spectators

$5.00 General Admission- 12 and Under- Free

HHRR Classes and Rules (Classes subject to change depending on racers)

Stock classes: Everything stock, even ride height must be in stock height position. (No lowering of front suspension)

Everything stock, even ride height must be in stock height position. (No lowering of front suspension) Improved Trail: Aftermarket exhaust, clutching, gearing, and suspension are allowed for this class but NO internal engine mods (porting, polishing, big bore kits, etc, etc)

Aftermarket exhaust, clutching, gearing, and suspension are allowed for this class but NO internal engine mods (porting, polishing, big bore kits, etc, etc) MOD CLASS run what you bring.

run what you bring. There will be studded classes and non-studded classes for Stock and Improved trail classes.

Stock Yamaha Nitro Viper and Artic Cat 7000 4 stroke will be allowed in 600 improved and up.

Stock Ski-Doo 1200 4 stroke will be allowed in 700 and up classes.

If there's enough 4 stroke that show, there will be a 4 stroke class option.

**TETHER SWITCHES ARE REQUIRED**

VINTAGE AND KID SLEDS WILL ALSO RACE

Hamden Hill Ridge Riders are affiliated with the National Snowmobile Association who's against the DEC's DEC's extended hunting season. The submitted plan is looking to add an extra week of hunting deer by longbow and muzzle loading to the Southern Zone's regular deer hunting season. The week added would be from December 26 through January 1 of each year.

Many feel this will hurt the local snowmobile season and its economy. For decades, the NY Snowmobile Clubs and NYS Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) have encouraged riders to stay off the trail system until the hunting season is over, usually December 20th.

NYSSA says the new regulation was developed without any input from any outside organizations. You have until November 8th to submit public comments to Jeremy Hurst, Division of Fish and Wildlife, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12233, jeremy.hurst@dec.ny.gov and send a copy of your letter to NYSSA, PO Box 740, Central Square, NY 13036 or send a scanned copy to Dominic@nysnowmobiler.com.