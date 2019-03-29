Take A Hike With A Llama in The Adirondacks

If you're craving a little nature and some wildlife of a different kind - why not take a hike with a llama?

You've seen yoga with goats, now you can take your own private hike through serene wooded trails - with a llama at your side.

Dakota Ridge Farm, in Ballston Spa, Saratoga, offers hour-long hikes with their llamas, as well as offering tours of their farm, and lessons about everything llama.

Dakota Ridge Farm is situated on 42 acres of woods, creek side, ponds and pastures. The farm is so popular, it has had visitors from as far away as China, Japan, Australia, and all parts of the U.S.

Llama treks are offered during the spring/summer and again during the fall. Hikers get a guided hike in a small group - because you'll want to relax and enjoy llama-time. The hikes take about an hour and are $25 for adults, $15 for children 15 and younger. You can even get group rates if you want to go with your co-workers or a group of friends.

Hikes must be scheduled in advance at the Dakota Ridge Farm Website or by emailing info@dakotaridgefarm.com

[h/t OnlyInYourState.com]