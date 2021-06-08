Enjoy The Summer Solstice In Old Forge With A Lighted Llama Trek

Want summer 2021 to be memorable here in Central New York? Take the trip to Old Forge in the Adirondacks for a lighted llama trek. It's only an hour away from Utica.

The "Summer Solstice Llighted Llama Trek" will take place at Moose River Farm on Saturday, June 19 at 8:30PM. All donations will benefit The Old Forge Library Garden Fund. The event this year is in memory of Kirsten Down.

Kirsten Down passed away following a tragic, fatal two-motor vehicle accident on the afternoon of Thursday, April 8. Kirsten was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kirsten began her career at the Town of Webb UFSD in 1987 as a Teacher’s Aide. In 1990 Kirsten became the Library Media Specialist and served in that role until her retirement in 2015. Kirsten was also the owner of the Adirondack Accents gift shop on Main Street in Old Forge. A great supporter of the community and the arts, Kirsten served on View’s Board of Directors, as the Old Forge Library’s board president, and as a long-time volunteer with the Mission Boutique of Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church. "

Reservations are required for the llama trek, and can be made when you email mooseriverfarm@gmail.com

What Are Llama Treks?

Anne Phinney is the owner of Moose River Farm in Old Forge. Anne and her llamas have been welcoming visitors for years now, helping people forget their stress, make a new friend, and enjoy the outdoors.

You can schedule your stress-relieving llama hike by calling Moose River Farm by calling 315.369.3854 or texting 315.240.4707. You can also email mooseriverfarm@gmail.com.

Lllama treks are $25 per person, farm tours are $10 per person, and children are welcome. You can read more here.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:



Relish The Good Times With These Upstate New York Hot Dogs Be a real weiner.....we mean winner, and check out these places: