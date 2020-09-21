Take a Halloween ‘Walk Through Hell’ at ‘A Nightmare on Oswego Road’ in CNY

Move over, haunted hayrides. Imagine walking through a field while being confronted with all manner scary sights and sounds. That's what awaits at 'A Nightmare on Oswego Road', just under an hour from Utica.

'A Nightmare on Oswego Road' in Liverpool promises to be a 'walk through hell' as guests take part in a half-mile walk outdoors where "your every nightmare will come true at every twist and turn."

The haunted walk takes place every Friday and Saturday in October, from 7pm -11pm at the Syracuse Sports Association/The Kickball Park at 7192 Oswego Rd, Liverpool. Guests 14 and over are welcome, while kids 13 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is $12 for adults and children, and can be purchased right at the venue. The week of Halloween, there are additional hours on Thursday. Tickets are cash only. Groups are limited to 5 to 6 people, and masks are only required while waiting in line to enter and purchase tickets. This is a half mile walk through the woods, on trails of dirt and stone, so dress appropriately.

The event will also feature food trucks, and special costume nights. You can get the details on the 'Nightmare's' Facebook page.

Are you ready to be scared?