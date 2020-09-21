Woman Who Sent Poison To President Trump Captured Near Buffalo

Authorities on the order between the Unites States and Canada and have captured a woman who threatened President Trump.

Election day is just over 40 days away and at least one suspect is trying to make sure Trump is not on the ballot.

According to reports, no date was given of when the arrest took place. The woman, whose name hasn't been released, could end up facing a federal judge as early as today. The letter was intercepted last week before it ever reached the White House. The FBI and Secret Service are still investigating.

The United States sure has it's hands full with issues heading towards the election on November 3rd. From COVID-19 to social and racial issues to foreign affairs and the recent hurricanes sweeping in and out, there is also the search for a replacement for Justice RBG! The next few weeks are going to be interesting to say the least.