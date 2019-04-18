Syracuse University Top Party School in New York

Syracuse University is the 'Top Party School' in New York in the latest survey by Niche.com .

Orange fans lands at #19, up from 27 last year. When asked to describe the typical student at the the in one word or phrase, the top response was "Party hard, work hard." The word to describe the school..."Orange."

The University at Albany; SUNY Oswego, SUNY Oneonta, Colgate University, Buffalo State, and SUNY Cortland are among the other New York schools on the Top 100 Party Schools in America. Topping the list this year.....Tulane University in New Orleans.

Cornell University is among the Best Colleges in the country, coming in at #21