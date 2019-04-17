Here’s Your Chance to Be A Central New York Volunteer Firefighter

Do you have a burning desire to be a volunteer firefighter? Well, here's your chance.

Firehouses throughout Central New York are recruiting volunteer firefighters. In New York State, 90% of the firehouses are staffed by volunteer firefighters - making recruitment essential to the safety of our local communities.

The New Hartford Fire Department is just one of the fire departments hosting a Recruit NY event. They'll be holding an Open House on April 27.

FASNY - the Firemen's Association of the State of New York is coordinating Open Houses across Central New York for those that "have a fire in them" to serve as a volunteer firefighter. You can get more information at RecruitNY.org

Richard Alexander, Assistant Chief of the NHFD, says New Hartford the station will be open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and they'll be conducting CPR & AED training along with fire extinguisher training and fire police information. " The station will be open for tours of it and all of our apparatus and equipment. We will have members on hand to answer any questions about the fire service and to talk about our department and all that it has to offer. Applications will be available for anyone within our district that would like to join the department."

https://www.facebook.com/events/407628683350957/

If you are looking to join a Fire Department, contacts are listed below.

Oneida County Fire Coordinator: Kevin Revere

(315) 765-2526

krevere@ocgov.net

Herkimer County Fire Coordinator: Matt Palumbo

(315) 867-1212

mpalumbo@herkimercounty.org

Otsego County Fire Coordinator: Kevin Ritton

(607) 547-4226 / 4227

rittonk@otsegocounty.com

Chenango County Fire Coordinator: Matthew Beckwith

(607) 737-2928

firecoordinator@co.chenango.ny.us

[h/t CNYCentral.com]