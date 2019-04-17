The brand-new Child’s Play film coming to theaters this summer will have its very own, brand-new, redesigned Chucky doll at its center. It’s a real turning-the-page moment for the Child’s Play franchise. For the first time, Chucky is not voiced by actor Brad Dourif. Instead, Mark Hamill is providing the voice for everyone’s favorite toy that secretly murders people that get in its way, and also wears a very nice sweater.

Here’s the first look at this brand new, Mark Hamillized Chucky:

Orion

Red eyes are never a good sign. Have you ever met someone with red eyes who wasn’t evil? No. No you haven’t.

For sake of comparison, here’s what your classic Chucky doll looked like from the original Don Mancini films (at least before he got all horribly hacked up in the facial area):

Universal

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, CHILD’S PLAY follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Directed by Lars Klevberg and starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry, the rebooted Child’s Play opens in theaters on June 21. Suggested tagline: “This Ain’t No Two-Buck Chuck.”