Classic Cars Wanted For HBO Production

The HBO production of "I Know This Much Is True" is looking for period automobiles to use in the background during filming.

The cars needed must range from the 1920s through 1991. If you would like to be a part of the production, then fill out the form giving details and photos of the car or cars. Vehicles must be available periodically through September 2019.

HBO.com reports new casting has been announced for I Know This Much Is True , an upcoming limited drama series featuring three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, Oscar winner Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Juliette Lewis, and Archie Panjabi.

The production, "I Know This Much Is True," will include six episodes and is based on the1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb.

I Know This Much Is True is a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America. [ HBO.com ]

Shooting is in Poughkeepsie on IBM road.

[H/T WRRV ]