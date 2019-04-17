Stewart’s Has A Sweet Coffee Deal For Earth Day

Need a pick-me-up on Earth Day? Stewart's Shops has your back.

Bring in any travel mug to Stewart’s Shops on Earth Day , Monday, April 22nd and get a free Earth Day coffee up to 32 oz.

Choose from a variety of hot coffee flavors including Stewart’s House Blend, Blueberry Crumble, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, and the seasonal favor– Chocolate Nut Truffle. Make Your Own with a large selection of creamers and sweeteners."

Plus, for those who prefer hot tea, it will also be free with a travel mug. This promotion runs all day, Earth Day on Monday, April 22nd.