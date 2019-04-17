The celebrated scene in the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt where Ozzy Osbourne snorts ants through a straw instead of cocaine didn’t happen the way it’s always been portrayed, said former Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee .

In both the movie and the 2001 book on which it’s based, Osbourne and Nikki Sixx become engaged in a bid to outperform each other at a hotel swimming pool in Florida. The stakes are raised until Osbourne drinks his own pee then challenges Sixx to do the same, only to drink Sixx’s too and therefore win the contest. It was one of several larger-than-life incidents during a debauched tour in 1984.

“I was there, and I never saw ants,” Lee told Tone-Talk in a recent interview. “I was right there. He snorted a little spider. There was not a trail of fucking ants there. Tommy [Lee] says it, Nikki says it, Ozzy says it – they were fucked up. I was not. … I don’t care what the other guys say – there was no ants.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

He went on to say that the pee-drinking part of the story was accurate. “They were in the swimming pool, and they kind of raced, and, of course, Ozzy lost," Lee recalled. "And [then] a push-up contest, and, of course, Ozzy lost. Ozzy was getting tired of losing, and he stepped it up.”

The guitarist said Osbourne "was sitting there. He got this weird look on his face. He was sitting on the concrete, and piss started flowing out underneath him. And he was obviously doing a lot of vitamins, 'cause [it] was, like, lime green. So Nikki Sixx, I remember, pissed on the girl he was with. She was lounging. She was not happy about it. Ozzy pissed on the ground. [Nikki] saw that and he went over and pissed on the girl that he was with in the lounge chair. And that's when Ozzy bent over and started licking his own green piss up.”

At that point, Lee had seen enough. “That's where I said, 'Okay, I'm outta here,'" he noted. "Not only is that happening, there's families on the other side of the pool – children and mothers and fathers looking horrified, like, 'What the fuck is going on over there?’”

