Syracuse Sports Mascot ‘Otto’ Wins Major Honor

Otto the Orange is officially in the Top 10.

Sports Illustrated magazine, one of the old-school paragons of sports journalism, has tabbed the huggable Syracuse University orange as the best team mascot in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Otto's also #9 overall on SI's ranking of The Greatest Mascots in College Football History. Most of the others are living, breathing animals. So, it's a pretty big deal.

As we prepare for the 2019 college football season, Otto even outranked Syracuse's high-octane TEAM, which is listed at #22 in pre-season polls.

Here's what SI had to say about our little orange guy:

Otto is as sweet as the fruit he embodies. He’s gone through a couple name changes—earlier versions were reportedly called both Clyde and Woody—but Otto’s lovable essence has always prevailed.

Uga, the University of Georgia real bulldog came out on top. But come on, can HE spin his whole torso around 360° or do somersaults?