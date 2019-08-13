Olive Garden Will Release Lifetime Pasta Pass

Have you ever dreamed of a lifetime pasta pass? Olive Garden is answering those prayers.

On August 15th, for the first time ever, Olive Garden will be selling a Lifetime Pasta Pass. They will only be selling 50 of them for the price of $400 plus tax:

A LIFETIMEof pastas, sauces and toppings. Plus, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks."

Here's how the sale works: The sale starts on August 15th at 2PM EST. You have to go to Pastapass.com to buy the passes. On 8/16, the first 50 Passholders who opted-in for the Lifetime Pasta Pass will be notified via email.

In addition to the Lifetime Pass, Olive Garden is also selling their Never Ending Pasta Passes for $100 plus tax. They plan on selling 24,000 passes. You could use either pass in New Hartford or Syracuse.