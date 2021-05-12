A Syracuse family restaurant has won the "New York Beef Council Best Burger In New York State" competition for the fifth time. Look at those burgers, how could they NOT win?

Ale 'n' Angus Pub was voted “Best Burger” in New York State for 2021. They also claimed the same title in 2012, 2013, 2018, and 2019 from New York Beef Council. That's quite an accomplishment considering 30 to 40 restaurants from Syracuse also enter the contest.

Matt Beach, one of the owners of Ale 'n' Angus Pub, says, "We cook with passion, we're dedicated and determined, but always put customer service first."

The search for the "Best NYS Burger" starts on April 1. People nominate their favorites made with beef or veal through April 9. The top 10 burgers make it into the next round. Voting continues as contestants are whittled down to the top 4. Then a cookoff ensues to find the best burger voted on by 4 judges from across NYS.

Again, Ale 'n' Angus Pub was voted “Best Burger” in New York State for 2021 for their Hot & Smokey Candied bacon burger. Beach tells us how it's made keeping a few secrets to himself.

We start with our 8 oz. Angus burger and top it with our own candied bacon, pepper jack cheese, house-made seasoned onion straws, and chipotle mayo, served in a premium grilled burger bun.

We don't suggest trying to make it at home. Instead, just visit Ale 'n' Angus Pub at 238 Harrison St, Syracuse, LOL.

Now that is one beautiful burger, looks like a well-deserved win for sure. Congratulations.

