Syracuse ‘Fill the Boot’ Drive Goes Online

For more than 60 years here in Central New York, Syracuse Fire Fighters Local 280 I.A.F.F. have hosted the 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this years event will be hosted online.

The 2020 goal is set at $2,000. At the time of this story, over $1,100 has been raised. The Syracuse fundraiser will help children born with muscular dystrophy and adults diagnoses with ALS in Central New York.

Every day, children are born with muscular dystrophy and adults are diagnosed with ALS and other life-threatening diseases that take away their most basic freedoms - like walking, talking, eating, hugging, and ultimately life itself."

You can make a safe donation online anytime here.

Brief History Of The Syracuse Fire Department

Established as a paid department in 1877 (consisting of four steamers, one hook & ladder, and one chemical wagon), the Syracuse Fire Department now operates 17 fire companies out of 11 fire stations. The Syracuse Fire Department holds an ISO Class 1 rating, 1 of 2 cities in New York State to do so, and one of 57 cities nationwide.