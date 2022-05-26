SWEET! New Lakefront Café Home to One of Largest Candy Walls in Upstate New York

A new lakefront cafe will be home to one of the largest candy walls in Upstate New York.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at a new cafe opening Memorial Day weekend in Sylvan Beach. Sylvan Beach Supply Co. Café at The Cove features literally a ton (2,000 pounds) of candy, with nearly 80 different varieties.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

Lakefront Treats

You can pull your boat up and dock right in front of the cafe to grab a sandwich, burger, or snack for lunch or a light dinner. Beat the heat with a variety of ice cream options, including the most elaborate ice cream sundaes: Breezy Berry Cobbler, SOS Mint, Campfire, and more. The café also offers a great selection of milkshakes:

● Classic flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry

● Frozen hot chocolate

● Cherry cheesecake

● Crème brûlée

With both indoor and outdoor seating, guests are invited to dock their boats at Sylvan Beach Supply Co. There is a limited number of boat slips for guests to dock.

The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month.

The Cove

The Cove opens next month and will welcome guests with 70 modern two- and three-bedroom cottages. The new $35 million lakeside vacation rental destination will feature full eat-in kitchens, gas grills, fire pits, and other amenities. Each weeklong cottage rental at The Cove also includes a pontoon boat and dedicated boat slip, so guests can enjoy fishing, water sports, and cruising on Oneida Lake.

Lake Rentals

A wide variety of rentals will be available for you to explore Oneida Lake, New York’s largest lake. Both day visitors and overnight guests staying at The Cove can rent a number of things to explore Sylvan Beach by land or water.

● Pontoon, deck, ski, jet, and fishing boats

● Kayaks

● Canoes

● Paddleboards

● Water bikes

● Bicycles

● Fishing equipment

● Water skis

● Tubes

“The Cove at Sylvan Beach brings together the best of Sylvan Beach with the guest service we have perfected at properties like Turning Stone Resort Casino for a unique destination that redefines the Upstate New York vacation experience,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative, and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “We are excited to give visitors a chance to preview that experience by opening Sylvan Beach Supply Co. to the public ahead of The Cove’s official grand opening and showcase our continued investment in Upstate New York’s tourism economy.”

Take a look inside The Cove to see everything it has to offer when it opens in June.

Inside The Cove at Sylvan Beach The two-bedroom and three-bedroom cottage units are designed with an open-concept living and dining area, a full-sized kitchen complete with all the essential appliances and lots of thoughtful extras, as well as your own gas grill and fire pit. Take a look inside.