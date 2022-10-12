Oneida Nation’s Next Endeavour: Maple Syrup

The Oneida Indian Nation plans to tap into nature for its next business enterprise.

Beginning next spring, the Nation plans to processing a premium, certified-organic maple syrup that will also be grown and produced on tribal land. Under the brand of Wahta Maple Farm, the Oneida Nation says it will expand its maple stock by planted hundreds of new maple trees on ancestral land, using a 'small-batch' approach that officials said will yield a higher quality product.

They also plan to us 'sustainable' sugaring approach that will reduce environmental impact, officials said.

“The maple tree has long held an important place in Oneida culture, and the hard work and partnership required to produce maple syrup reflect the ways in which the Oneida people and our partners have worked together to continue the growth and success of our region,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO, in a statement announcement the new business venture. “We are proud to honor this tradition with Wáht a ’ Maple Farm and to continue growing the enterprises that have been so critical to securing a brighter future for Nation Members and all of Central New York.”

Wahta Maple Syrup will be sold at OIN Enterprise locations, including SaveON and their Maple Leaf Market stores, and the Turning Stone. But, it will also be sold at additional retail locations throughout the region, the release said.

The new business will also mean new season jobs created in Central New York under the Oneida Enterprise umbrella, officials said.

