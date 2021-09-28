Swan Lake Is Back For One Night Only In New York In Utica

If you love the ballet Swan Lake, you'll want it to be 2022 sooner than you thought. Swan Lake will be making their only stop in all of New York State here in Utica.

The show is coming up on February 10th 2022 at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. According to NYSMusic, the Stanley will welcome the Russian Ballet Theatre production making this their only stop in all of New York State.

Complete with an entirely new prologue. Without giving away too many spoilers choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina has renewed the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet telling a new tale about sorcerer Rothbart. Swan Lake will always honor Russian traditions and you can expect hand-painted sets, radiant costumes, and brilliant choreography. These designs were originally envisioned by the great theater designs made to accentuate the production.

Tickets can be purchased now on Ticketmaster, or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at (315) 724-4000

Broadway Is Back In Utica New York With The Broadway Theater League 2021-2022 Season

Broadway and live entertainment is back in Utica New York. The Broadway Theatre League is returning for the 2021-2022 season.

You might remember in 2020, the season was cancelled due to the pandemic. As restrictions start to lift, as the world starts to return to normal, it's time to be entertained once again.

This new season is being labeled as the "Beyond the Stage" season. All of Broadway Theatre League of Utica performances are held at the Stanley Theatre right in the heart of downtown Utica. You can read the full lineup here.

