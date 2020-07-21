Famous 16 Year-Old Toilet Gardens in Upstate New York Must Come Down

The toilets have to go. The Potsdam Village Board of Trustees has ordered the famous toilet gardens to be removed.

The board voted unanimously to have Frederick “Hank” Robar take down his toilets by September 1st for being in violation of the junk storage law.

“If the toilets are not fully and completely removed from all the properties issued, the trustees reserve the right to direct entry by the village upon all the properties at issue to affect the removal and or abatement at the expense of Mr. Robar," said Trustee Stephen Warr.

Robar plans to contest the ruling, according to NNY 360.

The village has been fighting with Robar for the past 16 years to have the toilet garden removed. It all started when Robar was denied a zoning change in 2004. The toilets were his form of a protest and has led to 7 vacant properties being turned into toilet gardens. "I did it because I was teed off with how the village treated me," Robar tells NBC Dateline. "Now I do it because I enjoy it. It's like art."

The toilets are filled with plastic flowers Robar picks up at the dollar store. "There's some people that just don't like them. They think it's disgusting. But I get more thumbs up than thumbs down. People stop 4 to 5 times a day taking pictures."