SUNY Now Offers Free Applications

There is a new policy coming in York State that may allow you to apply to one of the many SUNY schools for free.

According to Metro Source News:

The cost of a higher education is about to get a bit cheaper for military veterans and their spouses. Governor Cuomo's office says they'll no longer have to pay to apply to a SUNY school. The plan is expected to be made official during SUNY's next board of trustees meeting November 20th.

This is a great news and another reason to celebrate Veterans Day!