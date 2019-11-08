CDC Links Vaping Illness, Deaths to Chemical Additive

A breaking investigation into vaping illnesses and deaths has identified a chemical additive as the culprit.

CNN reports that vaping lung injury cases are now over 2,000, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). On Friday, November 8, 2019, it was determined by the CDC that Vitamin E acetate is likely to blame for the recent outbreak of vaping related illnesses and deaths across the U.S. Vitamin E acetate was found in samples from 29 patients who had a vaping-related illness, across 10 states.

According to CNN, in addition to the Vitamin E acetate being found in samples from the patients, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, was also found in 23 of 28 patients and nicotine metabolites were found in 16 of 26 patients. In September 2019, health officials linked lung illness to Vitamin E acetate in cannabis vape products. A CDC official sais Vitamin E acetate is "enormously sticky" when it enters the lungs. However, the CDC found that most of these products patients used were purchased online or from family and friends, rather than a vape store or licensed THC dispensary.

The CDC recommends that people refrain from using all vape products that contain THC, regardless of where they bought them from, according to CNN. As of November 8, 2019, there have been 2,051 cases of vaping-related illness and 40 deaths across the U.S.