NYS Trooper Celebrates First Birthday of Baby He Helped Deliver

These once-strangers' stories have officially come full-circle.

One year ago, New York State Trooper Victor Chan helped deliver a baby girl while on the job in Putnam County. This week, he paid the family a visit for the girl's birthday. But that's not where the amazing story ends. Her parents even named their daughter Victoria after Trooper Chan.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

New York State Police

How special is that?! Happy birthday to Victoria, and thank you to our Hometown Hero, Trooper Chan!