NYS Trooper Celebrates First Birthday of Baby He Helped Deliver

New York State Police

These once-strangers' stories have officially come full-circle.

One year ago, New York State Trooper Victor Chan helped deliver a baby girl while on the job in Putnam County. This week, he paid the family a visit for the girl's birthday. But that's not where the amazing story ends. Her parents even named their daughter Victoria after Trooper Chan.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App
New York State Police

How special is that?! Happy birthday to Victoria, and thank you to our Hometown Hero, Trooper Chan!

Source: NYS Trooper Celebrates First Birthday of Baby He Helped Deliver
Filed Under: baby, hometown hero, new york, new york state troopers
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top