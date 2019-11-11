Winter Storm Upgraded From a Watch to a Warning in CNY

The winter storm moving into central New York has been upgraded from a watch to a warning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1pm Monday to 9am Tuesday for Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties, including the cities of Boonville, Seneca Falls, Auburn, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Ice accumulations also possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute.

The snow will begin Monday morning, mixing with rain throughout the day. The heaviest snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning across the northern Finger Lakes into the western Mohawk Valley and southern Tug Hill Plateau. Roads will be slippery with possible ice and snow for the Tuesday morning commute.

Following the storm, a cold front is expected to bring near record to record temperatures. Tuesday night we'll be in the single digits with wind chills below zero by Wednesday morning.

Veterans Day: A mix of snow and rain throughout the day. High near 35.

Monday Night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all snow after 7pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 24. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 27. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

