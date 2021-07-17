Storm Leaves Washington Mills, New Hartford In The Dark

UPDATE (9:51PM) - The vast majority of Oneida County residents whose homes lost power on Saturday night have had electricity restored. The National Grid Outage Map has been updated, now listing approximately 60 customers still affected by the outage. The estimated restoration time listed is 12:45AM.

Some 1,900 National Grid customers in the Washington Mills and New Hartford-areas were without power Saturday evening as thunderstorms rolled through the Mohawk Valley, according to the utility's outage central map.

While it may seem likely related to the storm, it was unclear shortly after 8:00PM exactly what caused the outage. Those without power included Washington Mills, parts of New Hartford and possibly Utica in the neighborhoods off of Higby Road and Oneida Street.

The initial estimate for restoration was approximately 9:30PM.

