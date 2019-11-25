Washing Your Turkey Could Spread Germs

Feel free to rinse your potatoes, cranberries and green beans, food experts are telling Thanksgiving hosts NOT to wash your turkey.

The issue is that germs 'lurking' in the kitchen sink can spread on to your turkey.

Channel 4 reported on the food concern,

The do-not-wash raw poultry advice from the USDA is relatively new and perhaps hasn’t caught on because it goes against the ingrained belief that washing makes things clean, said Drusilla Banks, who teaches food sanitation for the University of Illinois Extension.

Even if you don't wash the turkey in the sink

Germs from poultry can be spread even if it’s not washed, especially when birds are removed from packaging. It’s why washing and sanitizing hands, utensils and surfaces are even more important.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!