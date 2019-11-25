NY Mills Police Urge Patience With Commercial Drive Traffic

The New York Mills Police Department is urging motorists to have patience while traveling in the area of Consumer Square.

According to their Facebook page, officers responded to 6 separate motor vehicle accidents Friday in three and a half hours, one of which resulted in a personal injury.

Police say, most of the accidents were related to traffic congestion and driver frustration at the intersection of Commercial Drive and Henderson Street.

The NYMPD would like to advise anyone traveling in that area to expect traffic delays due to construction and to be aware of your surroundings.

They also want to remind people a yellow traffic signal is not an indication to speed up.