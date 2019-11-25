New York Ranks Where Among the Smartest States?

A study last year found two-thirds of Americans think they're smarter than the average person . . . which isn't mathematically possible. But hey, whatever keeps your ego intact.

Now, there's a NEW study by the folks at SafeHome.com, which claims to determine how smart people are state-by-state across the U.S. The website took into account such data as high school and college graduation rates, plus average SAT and ACT test scores. Whether that's a true measure of intelligence is debatable. But according to the study, the smartest state is New Jersey. And the dumbest state is Idaho.

New York is....#32???

Come on, man. New Jersey is 31 slots smarter than us? Has anyone from SafeHome.com met the cast of Jersey Shore?