Stillwater Man Competing for Best Mullet In the Country? Vote Here!

Scott Salvadore of Stillwater made it to the Top 25 Mane Event in the USA Mullet Championships and you can help him get to #1! The voting is underway! Click the button below to support our Capital Region neighbor.

Voting for the USA Mullet Championship is open now through Tuesday October 11th and it's easy to vote for Scott a.k.a. 'The Lord's Drapes'. I just voted and it took less than 1 minute, You can vote once per day, per email address.

I started growing this bad mamma jamma out in the summer of 2018. At first my wife Ashley loved my mullet. She thought it was a funny joke because I was going to the Daytona 500 and ya know NASCAR fans are a special kind of somethin. Maybe it was a little bit out of humor, but once these sides came off my grape I felt a sensation I've never felt before. I felt like my previous 30+ years on Earth I was living a lie! So the mullet lived on for some time. - Scott Salvadore

Scott, who owns Salvadore Firewood Co. and the Landscape Authority LLC, suggests that the mullet is not for everyone.

You can not just simply choose a mullet, the mullet must choose you. If the mullet rejects you, your hair could stop growing and potentially fall out. It's science. - Scott Salvadore

Our state is known for the biggest and best, of everything! Vote for Scott HERE and take the best mullet in New York to #1 in the country!

