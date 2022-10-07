Bono Announces ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour

Bono will embark on a book tour this fall in support of his upcoming autobiography, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

The book is scheduled for worldwide release on Nov. 1. One day later, the Stories of Surrender tour, billed as "an evening of words, music and some mischief," will launch on Nov. 2 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The U2 singer will then make stops in various U.S. cities before heading overseas for dates in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, France and Spain.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Oct. 7. (Every ticket will include a copy of the book.) You can view a complete list of book tour dates below.

"I miss being onstage and the closeness of U2's audience," Bono said in a press release. "In these shows, I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell. ...Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

As its title suggests, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story is divided into 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song and including 40 original drawings done by Bono. "When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs," Bono said in an earlier statement. "The people, places and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me."

Bono, Stories of Surrender Book Tour

Nov. 2 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Nov. 4 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

Nov. 8 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

Nov. 17 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

Nov. 19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Nov. 21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Nov. 23 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

Nov. 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

Nov. 28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Coliseum