Central NY First Responder Honored for Saving Lives While Both On & Off Duty
He's a police officer and fire captain, but most importantly, he's a hero to those both in and out of his community.
Meet Steve Martin
No, he's not the actor or the comedian, but he is certainly a hero here in Central New York. Steve is a Police Officer for the Town of Frankfort Police Department, Captain for Frankfort's Volunteer Fire Department, and an EMT.
Not only does he work every day to protect his community, both as his job and volunteering, but there have been multiple times where Steve has gone above and beyond in the line of duty.
Recently, Steve answered a call for a structure fire within the village. Upon arrival, he got the residents out of the home outside. Steve then used a garden hose to put out the fire before the fire department arrived, saving the home from total destruction.
That's not all. About three weeks ago Steve took his family to Golden Corral in Syracuse. His wife noticed a commotion from across the restaurant, so Steve went to check it out. There he found a young child choking and in distress.
Steve acted quickly, taking the child from the father and dislodging the food from the kid's throat. Golden Corral gave Steve and his family a free dinner on their next visit as a way of thanking him for his efforts.
Steve always goes above and beyond in his duties as a public servant, and it's for that reason, I feel he should be honored.
Thank you Steve for being a leader in and out of your community. Your quick actions have saved so many people and we are incredibly grateful for all that you do.
Nominate a First Responder
Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.