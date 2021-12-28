Step Out New Years Day & Explore the Adirondacks-Annual 1st Day Hikes

Want to start the new year on the right foot or the left then right then left then right? It's the Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) annual First Day Hikes through the Adirondacks. There are six hikes and are both guided and non-guided hikes in the Central and Eastern Adirondacks. They are all set to be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Where are the Hikes Taking Place?

Prospect Mountain

This is a 1.5-mile hike and climbs up to 1630 feet to the summit. There is usually snow and ice on the steep parts of the hike. You are asked to wear the appropriate footwear and traction devices, cameras are also recommended. Registration for this hike is limited to twenty participants. For more info and to sign up click HERE.

Geron Marsh Trail

The Paul Smith's Visitor Interpretive Center guided hike on Geron Marsh Trail goes from 10 am until 12 pm. It's a 2.65-mile loop. Snowshoes are required for this hike (depending on the weather) but you must call in advance to rent. Registration is also limited to just 20 people. Click HERE to get more info.

Champlain Area Trails

There is a self-guided hike up Cheney Mountain. It begins at 10 am. It's a 75-mile hike to the top of Cheney Mountain. It begins at the trailhead on Pelfershire Road.

There is another self-guided hike on Little Ausable Trail. It begins at 10 am and is a 3.6-mile round-trip recreation path. This begins at Heyworth/Mason Park in Peru.

Goodnow Mountain Hike

SUNY ESF is hosting a guided hike up Goodnow Mountain will start at 9:30 am. This is four miles round trip. It ascends 900 feet over two miles. It will take 3.5 hours. You will meet at the Adirondack Interpretive Center between 9 and 9:30. Registration is required. Click HERE.

Thomas Mountain

The Glens Falls-Saratoga Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will guide the hike up Thomas Mountain starting at 10 am. It's an easy to moderate-paced three-mile round trip hike. Registration is limited to just 13 participants. Click here for info.

What Do I Need to Bring?

If you are participating in any of the hikes, you are asked to dress appropriately for the weather elements. Wear warm layered clothing, bring water, snacks, sunglasses, hats, gloves, and insulated, waterproof boots or footwear.

