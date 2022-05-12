Police Looking for Stolen SUV

Authorities are asking for help from the public locating an SUV reported to be stolen.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the New York State Police in Lowville says the missing 2007 Ford Explorer was allegedly taken from Champion Sand and Gravel in the town of Champion, New York.

The vehicle, last seen in February of 2022, is the "Eddie Bauer" model. It is black with gold trim.

2007 Ford Explorer SUV Photo Courtesy: New York State Police 2007 Ford Explorer SUV Photo Courtesy: New York State Police loading...

Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle, or who has knowledge that may be important to the investigation, to call State Police Headquarters in Oneida at: (315) 366.6000 and reference case number 10808780.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Cooperstown Woman Charged with Fake $100

An Otsego county woman is under arrest after police say she tried to use fake money.

New York State Police say 27-year-old Amanda-Lynn N. Pedlar of Cooperstown allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Walmart of State Highway 23 in Oneonta on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

According to a written release from the NYSP, store employees say that Pedlar mixed the $100 bill in with actual currency when presenting payment.

Pedlar was located and arrested by police at the Town House Inn. She is facing a charge of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, a Class D felony.

Pedlar was given an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in Oneonta Town Court on May 17, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. In cases where charges have been made, or where there are charges pending, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Bhad Bhabie Buys $6 Million Mansion in Florida With All Cash The 19-year-old rapper's new Florida mansion is nearly 9,300 square feet and sits on an acre.

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.

Flops That Are Now Inexplicable Hits on Netflix These movies flopped hard in theaters. But Netflix subscribers can’t stop watching them.