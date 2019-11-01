Central New York Flood Watch and High Wind Warning Continue

Finding your way to work or school will be the challenge as many roads are closed due to flooding. The National Weather Service says flooding will continue across Central New York through the day (11/1/19). The High Wind Warning is still in effect too.

* WHAT...Flood Watch Rainfall amounts from last night of 1 to 3 inches have produced minor flooding along smaller streams and creeks in the headwaters of the Susquehanna and Upper Delaware Rivers. This flooding is ongoing and will likely continue through most of the morning hours.

* WHERE...The Following Counties: Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Southern Oneida, and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne, and Susquehanna.

FLOOD WARNINGS...continue for the following rivers:

West Branch Delaware At Walton affecting Delaware County

Oneida Creek At Oneida affecting Madison and Oneida Counties

Chenango River At Sherburne affecting Chenango County

Tioughnioga River At Cortland affecting Cortland County

Otselic River At Cincinnatus affecting Cortland County

Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls affecting Delaware and Sullivan Counties

* WHAT... High Wind Warning until 6 p.m. tonight. Friday. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Yates, and Southern Cayuga counties.

Widespread power outages are expected as strong winds will uproot trees and down power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Avoid being outside in wooded areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

Power Outages

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

