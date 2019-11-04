Where CNY Halloween 2019 Flood Victims Can Apply for Relief

The Halloween Flood of 2019 has been devastating for Central New York businesses and families. But, financial help is on the way.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente on Saturday announced details of a plan to provide $1 million of flood assistance funding for our region. Half of those funds, according to Picente, will be allocated to residents and businesses who qualify through the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. As of Monday, November 4, residents can call the Community Foundation at 315-735-8212 from the hours of 11AM-4:30PM and begin the application process.

The remainder of the funds will be divided among other municipalities in need of assistance. Those areas are being asked to contact Oneida County Public Works at 315-793-6213. And, here are the Mohawk Valley's Red Cross locations:

• Whitesboro Fire Department, 171 Oriskany Boulevard., Whitesboro

• West Canada Creek Estates,12275 State Route 28, Poland

• Willowvale Fire Department, 3459 Oneida Sreet, Chadwicks

• The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, 2608 Genesee Street, Utica