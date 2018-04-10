One of Star Trek: Discovery ’s biggest Season 2 mysteries has been answered. Following an Enterprise-ing tease, the CBS All-Access drama has confirmed Hell on Wheels and Inhumans star Anson Mount will captain Trek ’s most famous vessel in a fan-favorite role.

CBS confirms that Mount will take the Season 2 role of Captain Christopher Pike; predecessor to Captain Kirk in Star Trek lore. The character was originally portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter in the un-aired pilot ( on which Star Trek: Discovery was partly based ), though Pike was subsequently re-imagined with Sean Kenney playing a heavily-scarred version in a futuristic wheelchair. Bruce Greenwood played the role in J.J. Abrams ’ Star Trek films, which paid homage to both incarnations.

As for Discovery , Season 1’s finale saw the title ship receiving a distress call from the U.S.S. Enterprise, though the nature of their emergency was unclear. Producers have yet to confirm whether we’ll actually go aboard the iconic vessel, or meet Michael Burnham’s adoptive brother Spock serving under Pike. Most recently, Star Trek: Discovery appeared to confirm that Starfleet organization “Section 31” would play a major role in Season 2 , as a deleted finale scene saw the mirror universe Philippa Georgiou called to join their ranks.

Mount’s casting serves as yet further confirmation that Marvel’s Inhumans is unlikely to continue, but what might Christopher Pike want with Discovery?