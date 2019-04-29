Members of funny but fictional heavy metal mainstays Spinal Tap reunited for an acoustic showing of their classic tunes this past weekend — their first such live performance in about ten years. Naturally, many of the songs hailed from the soundtrack of 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap , the film in which the humorous headbangers in actors Harry Shearer , Christopher Guest and Michael McKean were first immortalized onscreen.

In fact, the performance was precisely devised to celebrate the 35th anniversary of that motion picture, as Consequence of Sound reported. Therefore, following a This Is Spinal Tap screening and a Saturday (April 27) Q&A session at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, the musical thespians behind the rocker visages of Derek Smalls , Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins lit up the room with some good old fashioned rock and roll.

Even actual rock star Elvis Costello couldn't keep himself away from the festivities. He joined Spinal Tap at one point in the set. Below, watch fan-captured footage of the complete concert, and see the set list after the clip.

The last time the band performed live was during Glastonbury in 2009 . Last year, Shearer as Smalls premiered the video for " MRI ," a song from the character's recent solo album, Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) .

Spinal Tap Tribeca Film Festival Setlist 4/27/2019

"Celtic Blues"

"Hell Hole"

"(Listen To The) Flower People"

"Rainy Day Sun"

"Clam Caravan"

"All The Way Home"

"Big Bottom"

"Gimme Some Money" (featuring Elvis Costello)

"Sex Farm"